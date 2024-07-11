A lady is happy that she has received the documents that would enable her to relocate to the United States

The US visa application was successful, and she was happy when the document was handed over to her

The lady said she had applied for the visa and received rejections three times before she got an approval

A lady is set to move to the United States of America after getting her visa application approved.

The lady was so happy when the US travel document reached her hand hands, so she shared her joy online.

The lady got a visa to relocate to the US. Photo credit: TikTok/@bola.khay and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a TikTok video posted by @bola.khay, the lady was seen waving the US visa to her followers to see.

She was full of joy to have received approval after her US visa application was previously rejected.

Bola said she had applied three times in the past and her application came back as failures.

She said:

"Mood after laying hands on US visa despite previous three episodes of rejections."

Reactions as lady gets visa to relocate to USA

@Akpo Mandone Esanyu said:

"Two attempts already. 3rd time will be my last in Jesus's name."

@HAMMID said:

"My village people no go allow me do like this. Na lowkey I just do am. Make dem no go spoil their show."

@kvng asked:

"Pls, do people get 50 rejections?"

@Millicent Okorie said:

"I tap from your blessings! Congratulations to me in advance."

@Kev~Cilia said:

"Congratulations. I am next to be approved."

@Mhiz Ruttie commented:

"Congratulations. I'm next to testify in Jesus' Name Amen."

@Grace said:

"I proclaim Mathew 18:19-20: I have the faith of God, I am in agreement Lord open my traveling doors this month in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, Amen."

How to answer US visa interview questions

Meanwhile, an immigration lawyer says it is important to know how to answer questions asked by visa officers at the US embassy.

The lady, Lelia Adams, noted that knowing how to answer the US visa interview questions correctly would improve one's chances of getting a visa.

She said the US visa officer would likely ask what the applicant does for a living, the purpose of the visa and why the journey at the time.

