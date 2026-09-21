The US State Department has published its Exchange Visitor Skills List, naming 23 African countries whose nationals may face a two-year home-country requirement

Citizens from listed countries whose field of study or work matches designated skills must return home before accessing certain US immigration benefits

Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia are among the African nations that appear on the official Skills List

The United States Department of State has published its Exchange Visitor Skills List, identifying 23 African countries whose nationals in certain specialised fields must complete a two-year home-country physical presence requirement before they can access key US immigration benefits.

The list, maintained under Section 212(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, gives the Secretary of State authority to designate countries deemed to be in clear need of specific areas of knowledge and skills. When a national of a listed country completes a J-1 exchange visitor programme in a field that matches their country's designated skills, they are required to return home for two years before applying for certain visas, including H, L, or permanent resident status.

US names the African countries under the 2-year home residency rule. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US: Which African countries are listed

The full list of African nations named in the Skills List by country includes:

Benin Burkina Faso Cabo Verde Cameroon Democratic Republic of the Congo Djibouti Eritrea Ethiopia The Gambia Ghana Kenya Liberia Malawi Mali Mauritania Mozambique Niger Nigeria Rwanda Senegal Tanzania Togo Zambia

Not every exchange visitor from these countries is automatically subject to the two-year rule. The requirement applies only when both conditions are met: the individual's country of nationality or residence appears on the list, and their specific field of specialisation falls within that country's designated skills categories.

What this means for exchange visitors

For many African professionals and students participating in the US exchange programmes, this requirement can significantly delay plans to transition to work visas or permanent residency in the United States. Those affected must physically reside in their home country for two years after completing their programme before becoming eligible for the relevant immigration benefits.

A waiver of the two-year requirement is available in limited circumstances, such as when the home country's federal government issues a no-objection statement, or when returning home would cause exceptional hardship to a US citizen or permanent resident spouse or child. Waivers may also be granted for those who have received a request from a US government agency.

The publication of this list carries particular weight given the scale of African participation in US exchange visitor programmes, with fields such as medicine, engineering, and education commonly represented among programme participants from the continent.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that a Japanese lady who resides in Canada got her permanent residency after her study period. Her celebratory post went viral online.

Countries whose citizens gets faster immigration clearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States (US) announced a two-year home residency rule for exchange visitors from 44 countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and several other African nations. The requirement affects some J-1 visa participants whose country and specialised skill field appear on the current Skills List.

For affected exchange visitors, completing a US programme may not immediately open the door to permanent residency or certain visa changes. They may first have to spend two years physically in their home country, making it important for Nigerians and others to check the rules that apply to their skills.

Source: Legit.ng