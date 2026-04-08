President Donald Trump criticised CNN for relying on a purportedly fake Nigerian news site regarding the Iran-US ceasefire agreement

Trump stated this while criticising CNN over its coverage of the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday, April 7, 2026

The American president labelled CNN's report fraudulent, criticising its source without naming the Nigerian platform involved

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

United States President Donald Trump has alleged that a controversial report on the Iran-US ceasefire originated from a “fake news site” in Nigeria.

Trump made the claim while criticising CNN over its coverage of the ceasefire agreement announced late Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

According to CNN, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) claimed Tehran recorded a major victory in the conflict.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Iranian SNSC, in the statement, also suggested that the country forced the United States to accept a 10-point plan.

“The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat.”

However,

Reacting to the CNN report, Trump alleged the statement was based on unverified information traced to Nigeria.

“The alleged Statement put out by CNN World News is a FRAUD, as CNN well knows.

“The false Statement was linked to a Fake News site (from Nigeria) and, of course, immediately picked up by CNN, and blared out as a ‘legitimate’ headline.”

The American president, in another statement, described the source as “a new, trouble making site from Nigeria,”

Trump, however, did not name the platform or provide evidence to support the claim.

CNN reacts to Trump's claim on fake news

CNN has debunked Trump's claim that the statement was gotten from a Nigerian news outlet.

According to CNN, the statement was gotten from Iranian officials.

The media organisation added that multiple Iranian state media outlets also had stories from the statement.

"The statement in question was obtained by CNN from Iranian officials and reported on multiple Iranian state media outlets. We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us."

Iran speaks as Trump agrees to 2-week ceasefire

Recall that the Islamic Republic of Iran accepted a two-week ceasefire but warned of a full-force response to any enemy 'errors.'

US President Donald Trump backed off over threats to widen attacks, contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Strong international condemnation had surged in response to Trump threatening to focus on civilian infrastructure in Iran.

Pope criticises Trump over ultimatum to Iran

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pope Leo XIV said President Trump's threat to take Iran back to the Stone Age by bombing the country is unacceptable.

The US and its ally, Israel, started the war against Iran 40 days ago, when they launched a military operation that assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader.

Trump's threat to bomb civilian infrastructures in Iran, including bridges and power plants, was based on the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Legit.ng