Breaking: Trump Finally Discloses Nuclear Weapon Agreement With Iran

US President Donald Trump said Iran had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons as talks advanced towards a long-term deal

Trump said negotiations with Tehran were progressing well and a meeting could hold over the weekend

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed a 10-day ceasefire with Israel amid wider regional diplomatic efforts

United States President Donald Trump has stated that Iran has agreed not to develop or possess nuclear weapons, revealing that negotiations between both countries are progressing towards a long-term arrangement.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said discussions with Tehran were advancing positively and suggested that a formal agreement currently being negotiated could extend well beyond two decades.

He added that prospects for a deal were “looking very good”, noting that another round of talks with Iranian representatives could take place over the weekend.

Negotiations said to be progressing towards long-term deal

According to the US President, the emerging understanding with Iran would go further than previous frameworks under discussion, particularly in terms of duration and scope.

Trump did not provide full details of the draft agreement but insisted that the direction of talks indicated significant progress towards reducing nuclear tensions in the region.

Lebanon ceasefire linked to wider regional talks

In related remarks at the White House, Trump said a separate ceasefire arrangement involving Lebanon also included Hezbollah, adding that it formed part of broader diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

He further suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun could meet in Washington within the next one to two weeks as part of ongoing peace discussions.

Regional leaders react to ceasefire developments

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire involving Israel, describing it as a significant step for the country.

“As I congratulate all Lebanese on this achievement, I pray for mercy upon the martyrs who have fallen, and I affirm my solidarity with their families,” he said, while also acknowledging the support of several European and Arab partners in facilitating the agreement.

Strait of Hormuz and wider geopolitical tensions

Meanwhile, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, though he cautioned that it should not come “at any price”, noting concerns raised during G7 discussions in Washington.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to hold further talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Paris on Friday over maritime security and navigation through the strategic waterway, particularly in the context of regional tensions involving Iran.

Source: Legit.ng