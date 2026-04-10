US President Donald J Trump criticised Iran for allegedly failing to uphold an agreement on oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz

The White House released a statement in which Trump accused Tehran of restricting oil passage and acting contrary to expectations

The development heightened tensions between the United States and Iran amid concerns over disruptions to a key global oil route

US President Donald Trump has criticised Iran over what he described as a failure to uphold an agreement related to oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement shared by the The White House, Trump expressed frustration over the situation, accusing Tehran of acting contrary to expectations tied to the strategic waterway.

Trump Fumes, Mentions Agreement Iran Bridged

Source: Getty Images

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” the President said.

Trump raises concern over oil passage

The remarks signal rising concern from Washington over disruptions or perceived restrictions affecting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route.

The channel is widely regarded as one of the most important transit points for crude oil, linking producers in the Middle East to international markets.

Trump’s statement suggests that the US administration believes there was an understanding or arrangement regarding the free flow of oil through the area.

Tensions grow over strategic waterway

While details of the alleged agreement were not specified, the President’s comments point to renewed tensions between the United States and Iran over maritime operations in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz has long been a focal point of geopolitical friction, with previous disputes raising concerns about global energy security and supply chains.

The statement, released via official White House channels, reinforces the administration’s stance that Iran must adhere to commitments affecting international trade and navigation.m

Observers say the development could further strain relations between both countries if the disagreement escalates.

Iran sends message to Trump

Legit.ng previously reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, April 1, penned an open letter to the American public.

In the letter, Pezeshkian appealed to Americans to “look beyond” what he characterised as “the machinery of misinformation” amid the US-Israeli war with his country.

In Pezeshkian’s open letter, which he shared on X, he said that “the Iranian people harbor no enmity toward other nations, including the people of America, Europe, or neighboring countries.” Furthermore, he explained that the US has deployed a significant portion of its military forces in the area surrounding Iran, adding that “recent American aggressions launched from these very bases have demonstrated how threatening such a military presence truly is.”

Source: Legit.ng