Live Updates: Trump's US, Israel Launch Attacks on Iran, "Surrender or Die"
Iran ready to fight back
According to Al Jazeera, a senior Iranian official said the country is prepared to strike back at the US and Israel.
The official said they have told Israel to “prepare for what is coming, and our response will be public, and there are no red lines”.
“All American and Israeli assets and interests in the Middle East have become a legitimate target. There are no red lines after this aggression, and everything is possible, including scenarios that were not previously considered,” the official said.
Iran reacts to attacks
Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed the Israeli attacks, saying they have targeted the country’s “territorial integrity and national sovereignty, including defensive infrastructure and non-military locations in various cities across the country.”
The ministry said the renewed military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran constitutes a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers this aggression a clear breach of international peace and security and emphasises that it reserves its legitimate right to respond decisively,” the ministry said in a statement.
Trump releases video statement
President Donald J. Trump warns the Iranian regime that its forces face “certain death” if they do not lay down their weapons.
In a broadcast released on X, Trump outlined what he described as the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies.
President Trump said the operation aims to defend American lives and interests by neutralising imminent threats from the Iranian regime
