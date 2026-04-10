The United States has reduced its deportation list of Nigerians from 130 to 110 individuals

Those remaining have been placed on what the Department of Homeland Security calls its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register

While names and photos have been released, the timeline for deportations and specific offences remains undisclosed

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110.

These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

US Department of Homeland Security updates deportation list of Nigerians, reducing numbers from 130 to 110. Photo credit: OsariemeEweka/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Immigration enforcement measures

According to the DHS, the deportations are part of ongoing immigration enforcement measures. While the names and photos of those affected have been made public, the department has not disclosed the timeline for the deportations or the specific offences committed.

Names of Nigerians on deportation register

The updated list includes:

Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau, Oriyomi Aloba.

Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay, Joseph Ogbara.

Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi, Omotayo Akinto.

Kenneth Unanka, Jeremiah Ehis, Oluwafemi Orimolade, Ayibatonye Bienzigha, Uche Diuno, Akinwale Adaramaja, Boluwatife Afolabi, Chinonso Ochie, Olayinka A. Jones, Theophilus Anwana, Aishatu Umaru, Henry Idiagbonya.

Okechukwu Okoronkwo, Daro Kosin, Sakiru Ambali, Kamaludeen Giwa, Cyril Odogwu, Ifeanyi Echigeme, Kingsley Ibhadore, Suraj Tairu, Peter Equere, Dasola Abdulraheem, Adewale Aladekoba, Akeem Adeleke.

Bernard Ogie Oretekor, Abiemwense Obanor, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Chukwuemeka Okorie, Abimbola Esan, Elizabeth Miller, Chima Orji, Adetunji Olofinlade, Abdul Akinsanya, Elizabeth Adeshewo, Dennis Ofuoma, Quazeem Adeyinka, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, Abraham Ola Osoko, Oluchi Jennifer, Chibuzo Nwaonu.

The DHS decision highlights its continued focus on immigration enforcement and removal of individuals convicted of serious crimes. The lack of a disclosed timeline means further updates are expected as the process unfolds.

Nigeria–US relations under Donald Trump’s second term have been marked by tension, particularly around immigration and visa restrictions. While there were hopes for stronger trade ties, strict policies revived concerns among Nigerians seeking to study, work, or migrate to the US. The relationship has been defined by both opportunity and strain.

See the list with photos and names here

Deportation list of Nigerians features names released publicly, though timeline and offences remain undisclosed. Photo credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US embassy warns Nigerians on visa overstays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States embassy in Nigeria issued a warning on February 9, stressing that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could have wider consequences for others seeking entry into the country.

The embassy explained that overstaying visas could reduce opportunities for Nigerians who wished to travel for education, business, or family visits. Officials emphasised that compliance with visa rules was essential to maintain access for those travelling responsibly.

The embassy also encouraged Nigerians to report suspected visa fraud. It provided two email addresses, AbujaFPU@state.gov and LagosFPU@state.gov, as official channels for submitting information.

Source: Legit.ng