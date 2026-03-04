Four American soldiers killed in the Iran conflict have been identified by the United States Department of Defense

The tragic incident occurred during an unmanned aircraft system strike in Kuwait on Sunday, March 1, 2026

The commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, pays tribute to the fallen heroes and their families' sacrifices

Washington, D.C, USA - The United States has released the names of four American soldiers killed during the ongoing war with Iran.

The Defense Department said the U.S. Army Reserve soldiers were among six service members who died when an Iranian strike hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

Four American Soldiers Die in Kuwait During Unmanned Attack.

Source: Twitter

The American soldiers died on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Port Shuaiba during an unmanned aircraft system attack.

It was gathered that the soldiers were all assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines.

As reported by CBS News @CBXNews, Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the U.S. Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Four US soldiers killed in Iran war

Lt. Gen. Robert Harter identified the dead soldiers as:

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska

Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa

"We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of their families, will never be forgotten."

According to the statement, Khork enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 and was commissioned as a military police officer in the Army Reserve in 2014, while Tietjens enlisted in the Reserve in 2006 and had two deployments to Kuwait, in 2009 and 2019.

Amor enlisted in the National Guard in 2005 and transferred to the Army Reserve in 2006, and Coady, who the Army Reserve said was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant, enlisted in the Reserve in 2023.

The names of the two other U.S. soldiers are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had said the deadly incident happened when an incoming munition hit a tactical operations center in Kuwait.

The US identifies four American Soldiers killed after an attack in Kuwait.

Source: Facebook

The President Donald Trump-led United States government said the incident is under investigation.

Fox News also reported that the Department of War named four of the six U.S. service members killed in a drone attack in Kuwait:

