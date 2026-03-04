An Iranian football player is reportedly missing hours after criticising late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The Iranian authorities summoned the football player for likening the late Ali Khamenei to Satan

Football fans have reacted to the move amid strikes from Israel and United States on the Middle Eastern nation

A former Iranian international has reportedly gone missing after openly condemning late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The disappearance of the ex-Persian Lion star follows a controversial post made on social media, which has sparked conflicting accounts from the authorities and his relatives.

Former Iranian goalkeeper, Rashid Mazaheri goes missing after criticising the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mazaheri's location is unknown

According to Iran Insight, the former Zob Ahan star mourned the execution of citizens under the rule of the dead ruler.

The 36-year-old said the rule of Khamenei has come to an end, while calling him a symbol of the gallows. He said:

“Khamenei, know this: your rule over this land has reached its end. The wall of fear has collapsed, and from the ruins of tyranny, Iran has risen tall.

"We haven't watched football, wrestling, or any sport for a long time as long as our honorable athletes are in solitary confinement and under torture by the terrorist regime in Iran."

He invokes historic Persian figures like Kaveh, Cyrus, and Darius to contrast Iran’s ancient heritage with what he describes as today’s tyranny.

What did Mazaheri's wife say?

Hours after his post, IranWire reported that security agents raided his home and whisked him away in the presence of his wife.

Maryam Abdollahi, the wife of the kidnapped journalist, claimed that her husband’s life is in danger.

Abdollahi added that she has been unable to contact him since he was taken from their apartment. She wrote:

"I say clearly and without ambiguity: The responsibility for my husband’s safety, given all the risks he has bravely taken while remaining in his homeland, lies directly with the government.

Rashid Mazaheri during the Persian Gulf Pro League Match between Persepolis and Naft Masjed Soleyman FC at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran.

"Rashid is not afraid of shadows. He has chosen, as a father and a husband, not to remain silent in the face of injustice, because every time they forced him into silence, he grew weary of himself.

"His life is in danger, but his honor is safe. Let the world know that he has stood up for his conscience.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Wednesday that summons had been issued for the footballer over an alleged 4-billion-toman ($80,000).

The agency claimed the former shot-stopper was exploiting the country's situation and fabricating lies to avoid paying his debts.

