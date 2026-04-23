Before you install your solar at home or workplace, a solar company founder, Nnorom Godwin Chidindu, warns that five simple checks must first be done

According to the solar company owner, bad installation is the real enemy of solar in Nigeria and not thunder, as many people believe

Godwin attributed the complaints of some solar users to their failure to check these things before running their setup, panels or batteries

Founder of De-Dub Energy Supply, Nnorom Godwin Chidindu, a solar company, has dismissed claims that thunder is the enemy of solar.

Godwin noted that many people believe this, but it is actually not true.

A solar company founder says the real enemy of solar is bad installation and not thunder. Photo Credit: Nnorom Godwin Chidindu

Source: Facebook

According to Godwin, the real enemy of solar is bad installation.

"Thunder is the enemy of solar?

"That’s what many people believe… but the truth is different.

"Thunder is not the problem.

"Bad installation is the real enemy of solar.

"Every rainy season, we see it…

"People shouting my inverter just got bad. My system stopped working after the storm.

"But when you check well… no proper protection was installed..." he wrote on Facebook.

5 simple checks before any solar installation

In his Facebook post on April 20, the solar company owner highlighted five things that people must check first before any solar installation. He wrote:

"Before you install solar, make sure these 5 things are in place.

"1. Proper earthing — this is your number one lifesaver.

"2. Lightning arrestor — to divert strikes away.

"3. Surge protector — to block sudden voltage damage.

"4. Clean and professional wiring — no shortcuts.

"5. Strong panel mounting — wind no go carry your investment.."

Godwin further stated that solar is a long-term investment and that users would enjoy peace of mind for years if rightly installed.

He warned that people should not rush into installing solar, maintaining that the real problem with solar is bad installation and not thunder.

A solar company founder says thunder is not the real enemy of solar. Photo Credit: Nnorom Godwin Chidindu

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Solar company founder's advice stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the solar company owner's advice below:

Udochukwu Favour said:

"Thanks for the insights."

Onyi Ernest Ikenwugu said:

"Sometimes, it still happen despite ur full protection in place. The truth is that we need to do our so-called best."

Francis Uma Onuoha said:

"Dey play.

"Solar panel breaker and shutting down the entire system is the best solution."

Prince Orji Nnabuike said:

"The reality of the whole thing is some thunderstorms are heavy no matter what breaker advice your clients to always shut down oooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a solar expert had listed seven things that are quietly draining your solar power without you knowing.

Nigerians spent N435bn on solar panels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a report had revealed that Nigerians spent N435 billion on 2.9 million solar panels in 2025.

According to the latest Foreign Trade Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, solar panels have now become one of Nigeria’s most imported goods.

The report shows that imports remained strong throughout the year, reflecting a steady shift to alternative power sources due to frequent blackouts.

Source: Legit.ng