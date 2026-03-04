Donald Trump has sent a message on reports suggesting Iran could boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Trump shared his views in the Middle East nation amid escalating tension between the United States, Tehran and Israel

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are in line to replace Iran if the Middle East crisis forces them out

United States President Donald Trump has finally broken his silence about the potential of Iran pulling out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iran has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, as their fixtures are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Iran is threatening to withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Iran to boycott World Cup

President of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Taj, has hinted that the Middle Eastern nation may not honour the Mundial despite qualifying for the tournament in March 2025.

He added that a final decision on the team’s participation would be made by the country’s sports authorities. Taj said:

"It's not possible to say exactly, but there will certainly be a response.

"This will surely be studied by the country's high-ranking sports officials and there will be a decision on what's going to happen.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope."

The Middle East crisis has left FIFA in a precarious position as the tournament, set to kick off on 11 June, approaches rapidly.

Iran have secured qualification for their fourth consecutive 2026 FIFA World Cup, placing FIFA in a delicate position as the competition, set to kick off on June 11, draws closer.

Should Iran withdraw from the tournament, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are considered the most likely beneficiaries. Iraq would need to win an intercontinental play-off against either Bolivia or Suriname, scheduled for March 31 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Trump reacts to Iran's threat

US President Donald Trump said he is unconcerned about whether Iran participates in the 2026 World Cup.

According to Politico, Trump described Iran as a badly defeated country that is running on fumes. He said:

“I really don't care. I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They're running on fumes.”

The United States is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, with Trump playing a leading role in promoting the tournament.

US President Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Photo by: Patrick Smith.

Source: Getty Images

The US president is also a close ally of Gianni Infantino, who awarded him the FIFA Peace Prize three months ago.

In recent days, Israeli and American strikes have targeted Iran, with retaliatory attacks reportedly launched against US-allied states in the Gulf region, per Daily Mail.

Could Nigeria replace Iran?

FIFA has the power to replace Iran at its discretion, and fellow Middle East countries Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are in contention to take the spot.

FIFA has the power to replace Iran at its discretion, and fellow Middle East countries Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are in contention to take the spot.

