Apologise to Iran for Siding with Israel, Nigerian King Tells Trump

The Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, called on the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to apologise to Iran for siding with Israel in the ongoing conflict.

In a statement released in Osogbo on Wednesday, the monarch described the war as “needless” and condemned the killing of Iran’s 86-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28, 2026.

He said the act was “a sin against humanity” and warned that it would further endanger international peace.

Call for peace over war

Oba Akanbi stressed that the United States should have sought peace rather than confrontation. He noted:

“I suppose the US and Israel have swallowed a pestle. You can still be a world power in peace. What war can do, peace can achieve more.”

He recalled that Iran had survived years of sanctions and insisted that the current pressure from the US was “of no quantifiable essence.”

The monarch highlighted the economic consequences of the conflict, pointing out that coordinated bombings and reprisal attacks had disrupted international travel. He said many passengers were stranded and airports in the affected region were closed.

Criticism of US leadership

Oba Akanbi criticised President Trump’s approach, describing the bombing of innocent students in Iran as “a pure demonstration of cowardice.” He added:

“I love America so much but its President should rethink his leadership style.”

He argued that America had lost credibility by taking sides in the war and declared that “US involvement without calling for a truce has made them lose the grip of world power.”

Similar position from Canada

The Oluwo’s stance echoed that of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who also condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Speaking at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Carney said the attacks were “inconsistent with international law” and urged rapid de-escalation.

Carney acknowledged Canada’s support for changes in Iran’s government but stressed that the military action “would appear, prima facie, not to be consistent or to be inconsistent with international law.”

Oba Akanbi concluded by urging President Trump to apologise to Iran and the wider world, saying:

“It’s not too late to right the wrong.”

