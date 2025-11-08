The Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements warns Southwest, Kogi, and Kwara governors to prepare for the fallout of a potential US strike in Nigeria

AYDM says displaced terrorists could migrate southward if the United States targets insurgent bases in the North

The group urges collaboration on intelligence gathering, defence strategy, and community protection to safeguard the Yoruba region

Governors across Nigeria’s South-West region, alongside those of Kogi and Kwara states, have been advised to prepare for potential security challenges that may arise if the United States proceeds with a proposed military strike against terrorist enclaves in Nigeria.

The warning came from the Alliance for Yoruba Democratic Movements (AYDM), which said the fallout of such an attack could trigger the movement of insurgents into the southern region.

The group issued the caution in a statement released on Friday and jointly signed by its General Secretary, Poloola Ajayi, and Publicity Secretary, Suleiman Sanusi.

The AYDM said recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, describing the situation of Christians in Nigeria as an “existential threat,” could soon translate into direct military intervention.

List of governors advised to prepare:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos State Seyi Makinde – Oyo State Dapo Abiodun – Ogun State Lucky Aiyedatiwa – Ondo State Ademola Adeleke – Osun State Biodun Oyebanji – Ekiti State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq – Kwara State Usman Ododo – Kogi State

Southwest warned to brace for impact

President Trump had written on his Truth Social platform that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening,” vowing to defend Christian populations around the world.

He also directed members of Congress to conduct a probe into the alleged attacks and report back to him.

The AYDM said such intervention, if carried out, would likely scatter terrorist groups entrenched in parts of the North, driving them toward the more industrialised South-West.

It urged governors in the affected areas to strengthen local intelligence and work closely with self-determination groups to prevent possible infiltration.

“It is obvious that Nigeria has no power to stop the proposed US strike. Unfortunately, the tradition of funding proxy protests and propaganda has no effect in this case. What is wise is for the government at the state and national levels to prepare for the consequences and manage the situation in a way that preserves the dignity of the Yoruba nation,” the group said.

The organisation also claimed that violent extremism has affected both Christians and Muslims, noting that the Yoruba and Middle Belt regions have suffered heavy losses.

It said there is “an open agenda to Islamise Nigeria,” and called on Yoruba leaders to act decisively to defend their territories.

AYDM further accused some political and religious figures of hypocrisy for opposing the proposed US plan without presenting credible alternatives.

“They do not care about the mass killing of their people. They have no conscience,” the statement added.

The group backed potential US sanctions on individuals and states allegedly linked to terrorist financing and demanded tougher measures against those promoting Sharia law in the South-West.

It also proposed the creation of a regional Intelligence Gathering Bureau to help track extremist activity and curb propaganda.

