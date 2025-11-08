Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra state - The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has lamented widespread vote buying allegedly perpetrated by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Senator Ekwunife said credible intelligence from field reports indicated that the APGA candidate, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, allegedly distributed as much as ₦5 million to each polling unit to influence voters.

She said vote buying appeared to be taking place on a large scale in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election.

The APC chieftain said this happened despite repeated warnings by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against electoral malpractice.

Ekwunife stated this while speaking shortly after casting her vote at Polling Unit 001, Nri, in Anaocha local government area of the state.

She described the development as a dangerous setback to Nigeria’s democratic process and a betrayal of the people’s will.

“It is disheartening that instead of allowing the people to freely choose their leaders, some political actors have chosen to corrupt the process with money. This kind of monetization of democracy must stop, if we truly want progress in Anambra and Nigeria at large.”

Despite the alleged irregularities, Ekwunife commended the impressive turnout of voters, which she described as a strong indication that Anambra people are ready to demand accountability and change the status quo.

“The enthusiasm of the electorate today shows that our people are tired of the bad governance and economic stagnation that have characterized the current administration.I am confident that the APC will emerge victorious because the people are yearning for a new direction.”

Senator Ekwunife also urged security agencies and INEC officials to remain vigilant, impartial, and firm in ensuring that the election outcome reflects the genuine will of the people, rather than the influence of money or intimidation.

