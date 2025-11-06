The mayor-elect of New York City, United States, Zohran Mamdani, was born in Uganda to Indian immigrant parents

New York City - Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, was elected on Tuesday, October 4, as the new mayor of New York City, United States.

Mamdani, who just turned 34 years old last week, defeated the independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, a former governor of New York State. He will be the first Muslim South Asian to serve as mayor, and the youngest elected in a century.

The United States President Donald Trump had previously threatened to take funding away from New York if Mamdani won, and has renewed his attacks on the mayor-elect, calling him a "communist."

“Americans have a choice of 'communism or common sense," Trump said.

However, Mamdani said he will stand up for New York against President Trump, and described the start of a "new era" during his first press conference since winning the mayoral race.

Zohran Mamdani and his family

Zohran Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, to Indian immigrant parents and moved to New York at the age of seven.

His mother, Mira Nair, is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker whose credits include Monsoon Wedding, Salaam Bombay, and The Namesake.

His father, Mehmood Mamdani, is an anthropology professor at Columbia University.

Zohran attended Bronx High School of Science and later earned a degree in Africana Studies from Bowdoin College.

What was Zohran Mamdani doing before politics?

Before going into politics, he worked as a housing counsellor, helping low-income New Yorkers avoid eviction, a job that he said inspired him to run for office.

For a while, Zohran was a rapper, performing under the name Young Cardamom and later, Mr Cardamom.

His music blended South Asian sounds with New York hip-hop, but he did not find much commercial success and later described himself as a C-list rapper.

He entered politics in 2020, winning a seat in the New York State Assembly by defeating a long-serving Democrat. He identified as a democratic socialist and campaigned for housing justice, free transit, and stronger tenant protections.

Zohran Mamdani's campaign and controversies

His 2025 mayoral campaign proposed free citywide buses, universal child care, rent freezes, city-run grocery stores in every borough, and higher taxes on millionaires to pay for it all.

But it wasn't just his policies that drew attention; it was also his politics.

He called Israel's actions in Gaza genocide and said he would have Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he visited New York.

He also stirred controversy in India by referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a war criminal. He was sharply critical of Donald Trump's deportation measures and immigration crackdown.

He was also accused of anti-Semitism due to his pro-Palestine stance, but he insisted his criticism was directed at governments, not communities, and reaffirmed his commitment to fighting anti-Semitism alongside Islamophobia.

“I've said at every opportunity that there is no room for anti-Semitism in this city and this country,” Mamdani said in one of his campaign videos.

I was targeted because of religion - Mamdani

According to an Indian-based news platform, Brut India, Mamdani said he was targeted for his religion, but his supporters lauded him for embracing his religious identity during the campaign. He was seen visiting mosques and even sharing a video of himself breaking his Ramadan fast on the subway.

His words:

“One thing I've learned is that when you're the first Muslim elected official to ever run for mayor, people say some pretty wild things.”

His campaign drew over 22,000 volunteers who joined his movement. His campaign leaned strongly on social media, teaming up with comedians and TikTok creators and blending memes with pop culture to present serious issues in a more engaging and accessible way.

Mamdani’s connection with India helped him

His connection to India came through clearly in his campaign, from speaking in Hindi and dropping Bollywood references to using a mango lassi to explain ranked choice voting.

His videos in Hindi, Bangla and Spanish resonated especially with New York's growing immigrant population, which makes up around 36% of the city.

This helped him become the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo, a political heavyweight whose father also served as governor

“I've sought to be the candidate fighting for everyday New Yorkers, not simply the Muslim candidate. I thought that if I could build a campaign of universality, I could define myself as the leader I aspire to be, one representing every New Yorker no matter their skin colour or religion.

“I thought if I worked hard enough, they would allow me to be that leader,” Mamdani said in one of his campaign videos.

Challenges ahead for Mamdani

As Mamdani prepares to take office on January 1, 2026, he faces the challenge of building support for his progressive policies while maintaining unity within his base.

W hile some top Democrats, including Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, have refused to endorse him, threats from Trump over federal funding loom.

However, Mamdani remained hopeful, telling his supporters, 'No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.'

He promised to build a coalition that includes Jewish and Muslim New Yorkers and usher in a “new age” of leadership.

His victory, rooted in grassroots mobilisation and a message of affordability, signals a shift in the city’s political direction and sets the stage for a new chapter in American urban governance.

