Zohran Mamdani has made history by winning New York City’s mayoral election, becoming the first African-born Muslim to lead the city

His victory signals a major shift in Democratic politics, defeating Andrew Cuomo despite Donald Trump’s endorsement of the former governor

Voters rallied behind Mamdani’s bold affordability agenda, marking a new era of progressive leadership in America’s largest metropolis

Zohran Mamdani has been declared the winner of New York City’s mayoral election, becoming the first Muslim, the first South Asian, and the first African-born person to lead the largest city in the United States.

His victory marked a historic shift in the city’s political landscape and drew global attention.

Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election, becoming the first African-born Muslim to lead the city. Photo credit: Zohran Mamdani/Donald Trump/X

Source: Twitter

With 90 percent of the votes counted, Mamdani led by nine percentage points, securing 1,033,471 votes.

His closest rival, former governor Andrew Cuomo, received 852,032 votes, while Republican Curtis Sliwa gained around 7 percent of the tally.

Mamdani’s message of affordability resonates with voters

The 34-year-old state assemblyman celebrated his win on November 4, telling supporters, “Tonight, against all odds, we have grasped it. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.” He added, “New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford.”

Mamdani’s campaign focused heavily on affordability, pledging free public buses, universal childcare, and rent freezes on stabilised units. He proposed funding these initiatives through higher taxes on corporations and wealthy residents, a plan that will require support from the state legislature.

Diverse coalition backs Mamdani’s progressive platform

Mamdani’s appeal reached across communities, as he spoke of “Yemeni bodega owners and Mexican abuelas, Senegalese taxi drivers and Uzbek nurses, Trinidadian line cooks and Ethiopian aunties.” His campaign mobilised a broad coalition, including Muslim and South Asian voters, many of whom saw his win as a turning point after years of discrimination.

Iftikar Khan, a 60-year-old driver and registered Republican, said, “My family convinced me. They really love Mamdani. My family really wanted Mamdani, so I said OK.”

Democratic divide deepens as Cuomo concedes

Cuomo, who ran as an independent after losing the Democratic primary, described the race as a “civil war in the Democratic Party.” He said, “You have an extreme radical left that is run by the socialists that is challenging, quote unquote, moderate Democrats.” He conceded defeat on Tuesday night, telling supporters, “Tonight was their night.”

Mamdani responded defiantly in his victory speech, stating, “I am young despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim, I am a democratic socialist and I refuse to apologise for any of this.”

Voters express hope and caution

Many voters expressed cautious optimism about Mamdani’s leadership. Andre Augustine, 33, from the Bronx, said, “I’m not gonna say that it’s gonna be easy, but I think having a vision is very important. I feel like it’s going to be hard, but I also think we’re going to put a lot of pressure on him. We’re going to hold him accountable.”

Others were drawn to Mamdani’s fresh approach. Lucy Cordero, 68, said, “We’ve seen Cuomo. We know who he is, and he hasn’t been a great person. I picked Mamdani because he’s new and he’s fresh. Maybe he can make a change and fix what’s messed up now.”

Trump’s endorsement of Cuomo fails to sway voters

In the final hours of the race, President Donald Trump endorsed Cuomo, aiming to rally conservative voters. However, the move appeared to backfire, with many New Yorkers choosing Mamdani as a counterbalance to federal politics.

Megan Marks, 52, said, “I feel like we have nothing to lose. He’s idealistic and a little young. We might as well balance what is happening in the country by having someone from a very different perspective.”

Challenges ahead for Mamdani’s bold agenda

As Mamdani prepares to take office on January 1, he faces the challenge of building support for his progressive policies while maintaining unity within his base. Some top Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have yet to endorse him, and threats from Trump over federal funding loom.

Still, Mamdani remained hopeful, telling supporters, “No more will New York be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.” He promised to build a coalition that includes Jewish and Muslim New Yorkers and usher in a “new age” of leadership.

His victory, rooted in grassroots mobilisation and a message of affordability, signals a shift in the city’s political direction and sets the stage for a new chapter in American urban governance.

Voters backed Mamdani’s progressive affordability agenda, marking a historic shift in Democratic politics. Photo credit: Zohran Mamdani/X

Source: Twitter

US governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021

Legit.ng earlier reported that, following allegations bordering on the molestation of about 11 women, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, tendered his resignation letter.

Cuomo in 2021, announced that his resignation will take effect in two weeks, Reuters reports. He explained that the best decision now is for him to step aside because contesting the claims against him will negatively affect state government and cost taxpayers millions of dollars at a time when the COVID-19 is still having its toll both economically and healthwise.

Source: Legit.ng