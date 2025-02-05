Another federal judge has issued an order blocking Donald Trump's administration from implementing his plan to stop US birthright citizenship

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued the order on Wednesday and gave a reason for his decision

President Trump, on January 20, signed an order seeking to stop children born to undocumented immigrants, as well as those on temporary visas, from being eligible for U.S. citizenship through birth

United States of America - On Wednesday, February 5, A federal judge issued an order blocking Donald Trump’s attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States of America (USA).

Judge blocks Trump’s bid to end US birthright citizenship nationwide

Delivering a ruling on Wednesday, the federal judge, held that no court in the United States has ever endorsed the Republican president's interpretation of the Constitution.

During the hearing on Wednesday in Greenbelt, Maryland, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman sided with two immigrant rights groups and five pregnant women who argued that their children were at risk of being denied U.S. citizenship based on the immigration status of their parents in violation of the Constitution.

Reuters reported that Boardman, an appointee of Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, issued a nationwide preliminary injunction blocking Trump's order from going into effect as planned on February 19, 2025, while the matter is litigated.

"Today, virtually every baby born on U.S. soil is a U.S. citizen upon birth," Boardman said. "That is the law and tradition of our country. That law and tradition are and will remain the status quo pending the resolution of this case."

FOX News reported that the decision comes more than a week after U.S. District Judge John Coughenour, a Ronald Reagan appointee, also blocked the executive order following a lawsuit by four U.S. states — Arizona, Illinois, Oregon and Washington. Coughenour called Trump's order "blatantly unconstitutional."

Meanwhile, a U.S. Justice Department lawyer asked Boardman for 60 days to respond to the injunction, but did not say whether the Trump administration would appeal.

Legit.ng understands that Boardman's order provides longer-term relief to opponents of Trump's policy than an earlier, 14-day pause imposed on January 23 by a Seattle-based federal judge.

US President ends birthright citizenship: What does it mean?

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to redefine birthright citizenship in the United States.

Signed just hours after his inauguration on January 20, the order seeks to limit automatic citizenship to children born to parents who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

