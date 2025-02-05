U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of the U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council

Trump, who signed three executive orders on Tuesday, February 4, also ordered that the U.S. will no longer be part of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

The new U.S. president directed the parting of his country in UNESCO, the body that uses culture and history as a bridge-building mechanism between nations

President Donald Trump of the United States has signed three new executive orders to mark the withdrawal of the U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council and from taking part in the UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

Trump's third executive order on Tuesday, February 4, ordered the withdrawal of the US from participating in the U.N.’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The body uses history and culture to serve as a bridge-building mechanism among nations.

Donald Trumps has signed three new executive orders Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the signing of the executive orders, Trump said that he assumed that the U.N. has lots of potential but the United Nations has not been living up to expectation. He said the U.N. has not been living up to its potential for a long time.

The U.S. president remarked:

“There are great hopes for it, but it’s not being well-run, to be honest.”

Why Trump withdrew the US from U.N. bodies

The orders were said to have been billed as pushing back on “anti-American bias” at the U.N. However, they were also signed shortly before the U.S. president with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.

Before now, the U.S. and Israel have accused the UN Human Rights Council of maligning and unfairly targeting Israel. The two countries withdrew from UNESCO in 2019 when Israel criticized the global agency as erasing the Jewish history within Israel's borders.

See the video of Trump here:

US: When was Donald Trump sworn in?

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS). The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

Trump has also ordered the deployment of the military to work with the immigration and the US culture war as he resumed office for the second term.

Recall that Trump was a political outsider at his first-term inauguration in 2017. However, taking the oath of office on Monday, January 20, the 7th US president said wealthy and powerful Americans surrounded him.

However, the second-term US president was flanked by the gang of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. The billionaires were said to have gotten a prime seat alongside Trump's cabinet members at the Capitol.

How Trump's order could help Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald Trump's executive order to withdraw the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been welcomed with mixed reactions.

Some experts have claimed that the withdrawal would affect the international health group's activities in Nigeria and Africa because the US is the largest funder of the WHO.

However, Dr Ronke Agoro, a health expert, explained that the development might be an advantage for Nigeria to look inward and develop internal solutions to its internal health challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng