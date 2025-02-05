Trump’s Illegal Immigration Crackdown: 6,000 Deported in First Two Weeks as US Customs Arrest 715
- US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration has recorded a huge success in the first two weeks of his administration
- The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed on Wednesday that 6,000 individuals who have violated the country's immigration policy have been deported and fresh arrests made
- In a significant twist, President Donald Trump lauded the efforts of the immigration officers and shared his expectation
United States - On Wednesday, February 5, reports disclosed that President Donald Trump's administration has deported no fewer than 6,000 migrants within the first two weeks of his second term.
Daily Mail reports disclosed that in the 15 days since Trump has been in office, deportation rate averaged 370 – 400 per day.
According to Federal Data shared with Daily Mail, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 512 illegal immigrants on Monday alone and arrested 715 individuals with outstanding immigration violations.
In addition to the arrests, the agency’s crackdown targeted gang members, including six affiliates of the Tren de Aragua cartel and nine other migrant gang members.
The first flights of migrants to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba that started on Tuesday, February 4, reportedly included members of the gang and other ‘high-threat’ aliens tied to the cartel.
“Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst. That starts today,” Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem wrote on X on Tuesday alongside images of migrants getting deported.
The senior White House official was quoted in a text to DailyMail.com, confirming that nearly 9,000 immigration violators have been arrested, since Trump’s swearing-in in January 2025.
“President Trump’s administration is carrying out his promise to arrest and deport criminal illegal immigrants. There’s more to come. This is just the beginning,” the senior White House official was quoted.
Illegal immigration crackdown: Trump excited over success
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Trump also reportedly celebrated the crackdown on criminal aliens that his administration has been carrying out.
He was quoted as saying:
“The volume of crime that they have and the viciousness of the crimes, these people are horrible people, and if somebody thinks they’re going to be wonderful citizens someday, they’re wrong. It’s not going to happen.
“I’d love to get them the hell out of our country.”
U.S. deportation flights have reportedly removed migrants to Honduras, Guatemala, Peru and India as Trump’s administration hopes to fit up to 30,000 migrants in Cuba as deportation efforts continue.
Trump places USAID workers on indefinite leave
In another development, Legit.ng reported that thousands of USAID employees were placed on leave due to budget cuts implemented by President Trump.
This move significantly impacts humanitarian aid programmes worldwide, as USAID provides support to over 100 countries.
The agency will collaborate with the State Department to arrange the return travel of its overseas personnel.
