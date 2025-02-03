The US Treasury Department has granted President Donald Trump's ally, Elon Musk, and members of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team access to the federal payment system

Press reports said that the system manages trillions of dollars in federal government expenditures

The system holds sensitive financial data on hundreds of millions of Americans and is typically managed by career officials with limited authorised access

Washington, USA - Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is leading President Donald Trump's federal cost-cutting efforts under the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE).

As reported on Monday, February 3, by France 24, the decision to grant Musk’s team (the Department of Government Efficiency) access has reportedly created divisions within the Treasury, resulting in the administrative leave of David Lebryk, the career official who had previously overseen the system.

Lebryk, who had resisted the move, announced his retirement on Friday, January 31, according to sources in the US.

Criticism as Musk takes control of payments systems

Meanwhile, Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the senate finance committee, warned that political interference in the payment system could severely harm the country’s economy, according to ABC News.

Wyden expressed concerns that Musk’s team might use access to illegally withhold payments to federal programmes following the Trump administration’s recent freeze on federal grants and loans.

Trump defends Elon Musk

Amid the criticism from several quarters, President Trump responded.

Per Anadolu Agency, Trump defended Musk on Monday, February 3, and stressed that Musk "can't do and won't do anything without our approval."

When asked about the much-reported move, Trump replied:

"He’s got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good, if we agree with him."

Trump added:

"Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval. And we'll give him the approval where appropriate. Where not appropriate, we won't."

Trump to cut off funding to South Africa

