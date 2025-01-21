President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants in the U.S

The move, part of Trump’s broader immigration agenda, challenges the 14th Amendment and is expected to face significant legal challenges

Additional orders reinstated the “Remain in Mexico” policy, resumed border wall construction, and declared a national emergency at the southern border

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on his first full day in office to halt the practice of granting U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to parents without legal status.

The executive action marks a significant shift in immigration policy and is part of a broader agenda to strengthen border security and crack down on illegal immigration.

The order is expected to tighten various loose ends undocumented immigrants exploit to force their stay in the country. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Trump challenges longheld meaning of the constitution

Trump’s order seeks to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, which has long been understood to guarantee citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

Legal experts and civil rights groups have already signaled that the move will face swift legal challenges, arguing that the order oversteps presidential authority and contradicts the Constitution.

The order directs federal agencies, including the State Department and the Social Security Administration, to stop issuing citizenship documents to babies born in the U.S. to undocumented parents. It is expected to take effect within 30 days, barring any legal injunctions.

Conservativists rejoice Trump's move

The move fulfills a campaign promise that Trump had made during his initial presidential bid in 2016 and reiterated on the 2024 campaign trail.

Immigration hardliners praised the decision, describing it as a long-overdue correction to what they see as a misinterpretation of the 14th Amendment.

However, critics have condemned the executive order as unconstitutional and discriminatory. California Attorney General Rob Bonta labeled the action a direct attack on the foundational principles of the nation.

Civil rights organizations and immigration advocates have also raised concerns about the potential consequences for millions of U.S.-born children who could find themselves stateless or without legal protections.

Trump toughen up on immigration

In addition to targeting birthright citizenship, Trump issued several other immigration-related orders. These included a declaration of a national emergency at the southern border to resume construction of the border wall and the reinstatement of the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires asylum seekers to await their hearings outside U.S. borders.

While the administration portrays these actions as necessary measures to restore law and order, opponents are gearing up for a prolonged legal battle.

This is not just about birthright citizenship; this is about defending the Constitution itself, said a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Trump takes US reins with flurry of executive orders

Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump begins his first full day in office Tuesday, riding a wave of executive orders signed just hours after his inauguration on everything from immigration to the environment and culture wars.

After the pomp of his inauguration ceremony and stunning array of executive orders, the president's Tuesday begins with a more solemn event: a prayer service at the National Cathedral.

