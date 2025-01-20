Donald Trump has taken the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS) on Monday, January 20

Trump, 78, made a strong comeback in the November 2024 presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him

At his inauguration were the world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Trump has also ordered the deployment of the military to work with the immigration and the US culture war as he resumed office for the second term.

When Trump was first sworn in

Legit.ng recalled that Trump was a political outsider at his first-term inauguration in 2017. However, taking the oath of office on Monday, January 20, the 7th US president said wealthy and powerful Americans surrounded him.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will have a prime seat in the Capitol alongside Trump's cabinet members.

Musk, who bankrolled Trump’s election campaign with a quarter of a billion dollars and promotes far-right policies on the X social network, will lead a cost-cutting drive in the new administration.

Why Trump did not attend Biden's inauguration

While Trump refused to attend Biden’s 2021 inauguration after falsely claiming electoral fraud by the Democrat, Biden has been keen this time to restore a sense of tradition.

Biden was joining former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at the Capitol. Former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush were there but ex-first lady Michelle Obama stayed away.

Unusually for an inauguration to which foreign leaders are normally not invited, Argentina’s hard-right president Javier Milei and Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attended.

The frigid weather has forced Trump’s inauguration indoors for the first time since Ronald Reagan’s in 1985, preventing the customary massive crowds along the National Mall.

How Trump started his second term in office

Behind the pomp and ceremony, the billionaire is kickstarting his nationalist, right-wing agenda with a barrage of around 100 executive orders undoing Biden’s legacy.

Trump will declare a national emergency at the Mexico border, give the US military a key role on the frontier, and end birthright citizenship as he seeks to clamp down on undocumented migrants, an official from his incoming administration said.

Trump has pledged to start immediate deportations of undocumented migrants.

He will also sign an order for the US government to recognize only two biological sexes and seek to eliminate federal government diversity programs as he takes office.

See the video of his inauguration here:

