Trump will sign an order barring transgender women from competing in women’s sports, continuing his administration's stance on gender policies

The order builds on Trump's earlier move to define gender as strictly male or female, affecting official documents and policies like federal prison assignments

The order shifts the interpretation of Title IX, contrasting with Biden's protections for LGBTQ+ students and facing legal challenges from Republican-led states

Washington D.C, United States – President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at barring transgender women, those biologically assigned male at birth, from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.

The order, which will be signed during an afternoon ceremony, is the latest in a series of moves by the Republican president's second administration to address transgender rights and redefine the federal government's approach to gender and gender-related policies.

US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that would define gender in sports. Photo credit: Some Divilla

Source: Getty Images

Major shift from US federal gender policies

This latest action follows a broad executive order issued by Trump last month, which called for the federal government to define gender strictly as male or female, as reported by the Associated Press.

The new guidelines will be applied to official documents, including passports, and influence policies related to federal prison assignments.

Trump's campaign for a second term highlighted his promise to "keep men out of women’s sports," a position that gained widespread support beyond his traditional political base.

According to AP VoteCast, more than half of voters surveyed expressed concerns that transgender rights in government and society had gone too far, signalling a political landscape that the Trump administration is tapping into.

The executive order, which coincides with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, seeks to interpret Title IX – the landmark law aimed at ensuring gender equity in sports and protecting students from sexual harassment.

"This executive order restores fairness, upholds Title IX’s original intent, and defends the rights of female athletes who have worked their whole lives to compete at the highest levels," said U.S. Representative Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina.

Long-term debate over title IX interpretations

Every U.S. administration has the authority to issue its own interpretation of Title IX, and this order represents another shift in the ongoing debate, Vanguard reported.

The previous Trump administration, under Secretary Betsy DeVos, issued a Title IX policy in 2020 that narrowed the definition of sexual harassment.

In contrast, the Biden administration rolled back that policy last year, establishing new protections for LGBTQ+ students and addressing campus sexual assault victims' rights, though it stopped short of explicitly regulating transgender athletes. Several Republican-led states immediately challenged this policy in court.

Doriane Lambelet Coleman, a professor at Duke Law School, pointed out that Trump could easily shift the conversation by claiming the administration will interpret regulations in a more traditional manner.

Trump signs executive orders, withdraws US from 2 UN bodies

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump of the United States has signed three new executive orders to mark the withdrawal of the U.S. from the United Nations Human Rights Council and from taking part in the UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Trump's third executive order on Tuesday, February 4, ordered the withdrawal of the US from participating in the UN’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The body uses history and culture to serve as a bridge-building mechanism among nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng