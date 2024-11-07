Donald Trump, the re-elected president of the United States, is expected to be sworn into office on Monday, January 20, 2025

Trump's inauguration is expected to be held at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C, which is the usual venue for presidential inauguration

Recall that Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2 presidential election in the United States

Donald Trump's inauguration date hasn't been officially announced yet, but we can look back at previous presidential elections for some guidance. Typically, the president-elect is sworn into office on January 20, 2025. This date is specified in the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which ensures a peaceful transition of power.

In the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump won against Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump's victory marked a significant shift in the political landscape, especially considering the issues that dominated the campaign trail, such as economic recovery, healthcare, and foreign policy.

Donald Trump to be sworn into office in January 20 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Where will Donald Trump be sworn in?

According to CBS News, the presidential inauguration ceremony usually takes place at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. It's a significant event that marks the beginning of the new president's term. Trump's inauguration is expected to be highly publicized and closely watched.

Trump's election win has sparked varied reactions across the nation. Some people have expressed optimism about his economic policies, while others have concerns about his stance on social issues. As the country prepares for the transition of power, all eyes are on the incoming administration.

It's worth noting that the presidential inauguration is just the beginning of a new term. The real work starts after the ceremony, as the president and their administration tackle the nation's complex issues. Americans will have to wait and see how Trump's presidency unfolds in the coming months and years.

Trump leads in six battlefield states

Legit.ng earlier reported that former US President Donald Trump took the lead in the ongoing presidential election in six battlefield states.

The outcome so far threatened the chances of Kamala Harris becoming the first female United States president.

Trump is taking the lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona.

