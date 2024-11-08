Bill Gates congratulated President Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance on their historic election victory, expressing hope for future collaboration to build a brighter future

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, extended his congratulations to President Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance following their historic election victory.

Gates took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his message, stating:

Bill Gates congratulates Donald Trump on second term victory. Photo credit: Roch Rochlin via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Congratulations to President Trump and VP-elect Vance. America is at its strongest when we use ingenuity and innovation to improve lives here in the U.S. and around the world. I hope we can work together now to build a brighter future for everyone."

Bill Gates congratulates Donald Trump

Donald Trump secured a second term as President of the United States after winning key battleground states, as projected by NBC News.

This victory marks a significant political comeback for Trump, who had lost the 2020 election amid unproven claims of fraud that he and his supporters have continued to assert.

Trump second term victory

Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, Trump's running mate, celebrated the victory at the campaign's victory party in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Vance declared, "I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America."

Trump and Vance addressed their supporters before most news outlets had officially declared the win, with Trump expressing his gratitude for the "extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president."

The election results have left Democrats in shock as state after state swung in favor of the Republicans.

This victory not only avenges Trump's 2020 loss but also sets the stage for his administration to continue its agenda for the next four years.

See the X post below:

Cases against Trump set to be dropped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Justice Department appears poised to drop federal criminal charges against President-elect Donald Trump before he takes office, according to a Justice Department official familiar with the situation.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed to oversee two high-profile cases against Trump, is reportedly working on how to close both cases in line with DOJ policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

