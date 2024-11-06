Former US President Donald Trump has taken the lead in six of the battlefield states in the ongoing presidential election

The outcome so far threatened the chances of Kamala Harris becoming first female United States president

Trump is taking the lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

As of 11 p.m., Donald Trump had taken narrow leads in several key states, including Pennsylvania, with 67% of votes counted; Wisconsin, with 59 per cent; Michigan, with 27 per cent; Georgia, with 90 per cent; Arizona, with 50 per cent, and North Carolina, with 86 per cent.

These states are crucial in determining the outcome of the presidential election, and Trump's narrow leads could potentially give him an edge.

Donald Trump leading in key swing states Photo Credit: @realDonald Trump

Source: Twitter

Notably, Georgia, with 90 per cent of votes counted, has Trump in the lead, which could be a significant blow to Kamala Harris' chances. Similarly, with 86% of votes counted, Trump's lead in North Carolina adds to his momentum. However, it's essential to remember that these results are not final, and The Associated Press has not called winners in any swing states yet.

US presidential election winner not yet clear

The Fox reports that in other states, the picture is less clear. Michigan, with only 27 per cent of votes counted, still has a long way to go before a winner can be declared. Similarly, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with 67 per cent and 59 per cent of votes counted, respectively, are still too close to call.

Results in Nevada are still pending, and this state could potentially play a decisive role in the election outcome. The electoral map is complex, and multiple pathways to victory exist for both Trump and Harris.

As the election unfolds, attention turns to these remaining battleground states, where the outcome remains uncertain. Trump's momentum in Georgia and North Carolina could potentially boost his chances in these critical contests. However, Harris still has opportunities to gain ground, and the election remains intensely contested.

Trump sends message to American voters

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Trump has called on American voters to stay in line regardless of the length of the queue.

The Republican candidate in the November 5 presidential election in the United States described the poll as historical.

The US usually holds its presidential election on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng