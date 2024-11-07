Nigerian political scientist Professor Bolaji Akinyemi condemned Trump’s re-election as a “disgrace” that would shock the global community

Akinyemi criticized Trump for ignoring Kamala Harris's congratulatory call, seeing it as a missed chance for unity

Akinyemi warned that America’s decision could harm its reputation, calling the election a choice between “light and darkness”

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, a respected Nigerian political scientist and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed strong disappointment over the re-election of Republican candidate Donald Trump as the President-elect of the United States.

Akinyemi described Trump's win as a "disgrace" to the United States, arguing it would disappoint and shock the international community.

Nigerian professor, Akinyemi speaks on outcome of US 2024 election

Source: UGC

The professor expressed his Wednesday, November 7, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

"See how far the US has disgraced itself and disappointed the rest of the world in the electoral decision it took last night," Akinyemi stated emphatically.

Akinyemi condemns Trump's response to Harris

Akinyemi criticized Trump’s response to his opponent, Kamala Harris, saying the President-elect had refused to engage in the traditional post-election gesture of unity, Channels Television reported.

According to Akinyemi, Vice President Kamala Harris had made several attempts to contact Trump to concede, but Trump had yet to accept her call.

"Do you know that Kamala Harris has been trying to get in touch with him to congratulate him, and she hasn’t succeeded?

"He hasn’t picked up her call," Akinyemi disclosed.

The diplomat explained that this gesture, considered routine in presidential elections, reflects a commitment to bridge divides and foster cooperation.

By refusing to respond, Akinyemi argued, Trump had already undermined a critical opportunity to unify the nation, The Punch reported.

Further into the interview, Akinyemi portrayed the election as a battle between two contrasting visions for the U.S., calling it “a choice between light and darkness.”

He predicted that Trump’s re-election would have serious repercussions on America's global standing.

"Americans will later regret their decision to re-elect Trump. This is a choice that could haunt them and their reputation worldwide," he warned.

Legit.ng reports that Trump’s victory marks a historic comeback, as he becomes the first U.S. president in over a century to secure a non-consecutive second term.

Additionally, at 78 years old, Trump will surpass Joe Biden as the oldest sitting U.S. president, setting a new record by the end of his term.

US election: Joe Biden reactss as Trump defeats Harris

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that US President, Joe Biden, spoke to the president-elect, Donald Trump, on the phone Wednesday, November 6, to congratulate him on winning the presidency.

Biden also invited the incoming president to the White House.

In his call with Trump, Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.

