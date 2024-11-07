US President Joe Biden called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory

Legit.ng reports that Biden vowed to work toward a "smooth transition" ahead of the inauguration in January 2025

During a phone call, Biden invited Trump to meet with him at the White House and said staff would work to coordinate "a specific date in the near future" for the sit-down to take place

Washington, D.C., USA - US President, Joe Biden, spoke to the president-elect, Donald Trump, on the phone Wednesday, November 6, to congratulate him on winning the presidency.

Biden also invited the incoming president to the White House.

US President Joe Biden called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, November 6, to congratulate him on his election victory. Photo credits: Anna Rose Layden, Chip Somodevilla

The White House said:

"President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasized the importance of working to bring the country together."

As reported by Hindustan Times, the US president will also address the nation on Thursday, November 7.

In his call with Trump, Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.

The White House added:

“He also invited president-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future.

"Tomorrow (Thursday, November 7), President Biden will address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition."

Legit.ng reports that Biden's preferred candidate, Harris, ran as the Democratic candidate for the White House after President Biden left the race amid concerns about his old age following his disastrous debate with Trump in June.

Trump won a decisive victory - comfortably clearing the 270 electoral college votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Harris concedes defeat, calls Donald Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harris called Trump to concede the 2024 election.

A senior adviser to Harris said she discussed "the importance of a peaceful transfer of power" and "being a president for all Americans."

As the vice president, she is expected to oversee the US Congress' ceremonial certification of the just-concluded election.

