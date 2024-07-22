US Election 2024: “Extraordinary”, Kamala Harris Speaks After Emerging Biden’s Favoured Successor
- President Joe Biden announced that he will not be seeking reelection in the forthcoming US poll
- Legit.ng reports that President Biden subsequently endorsed his lieutenant, Kamala Devi Harris
- Harris is poised to become the first black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major American political party
Washington, USA - After President Joe Biden withdrew from the US election 2024, Kamala Harris, the vice president, expressed gratitude to her principal.
In a post on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday night, July 21, Harris extolled Biden’s ‘dedication to service’.
She wrote:
“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.
“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”
Biden endorses Kamala Harris
Biden endorsed Harris to be the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party for the November US presidential election.
Biden stepped down from the race Sunday evening, July 21, following criticisms from members of his party over his cognitive abilities.
He announced his withdrawal from the race on X and also announced his endorsement of Harris on X.
"Biden wasn't fit to run", Trump
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump reacted to the withdrawal of President Biden in the US November presidential election, calling him unfit to serve as the nation's leader and claiming he only attained the position through dishonest means, media bias, and seclusion.
In his post on Truth Social Media, Trump argued that those around Biden, including his doctor and the media, knew he was incapable of leading the country.
Source: Legit.ng
