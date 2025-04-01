During a press conference, President Donald Trump drew laughter when asked to define a woman, describing women as equal, intelligent, and capable of having children under certain circumstances

During a news conference following the swearing-in of Alina Habba as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, President Donald Trump drew laughter from reporters when asked to define what a woman is.

The question, posed by a reporter who praised Trump’s contributions to women in leadership roles, prompted a light-hearted response before the president shifted to a serious discussion on gender ideology.

Trump’s definition of a woman sparks debate

According to Fox News, Trump described a woman as someone capable of having a baby under certain circumstances, equal to men, and often smarter than them.

In his words:

"A woman is somebody, they can have a baby under certain circumstances. She has equality. A woman is a person who is much smarter than a man, I’ve always found. A woman is a person that doesn't give a man even a chance of success," Trump said.

He added that women are individuals who do not give men a chance of success, a remark that elicited chuckles from the press.

However, Trump used the moment to address the contentious issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, calling it “ridiculous” and “demeaning” to women.

In his actual words:

"And a woman is a person that in many cases has been treated very badly. Because I think that what happens with this crazy, this crazy issue of men being able to play in women's sports is just ridiculous and very unfair to women, and very demeaning to women," Trump said,

Executive orders target gender ideology

The Trump administration took decisive action on gender-related policies, signing orders such as “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” and “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

These measures prohibited federally funded educational institutions from allowing transgender athletes to compete against women and established the recognition of only two genders—male and female—as official U.S. policy.

California law sparks federal investigation

Trump also referenced the U.S. Department of Education’s investigation into California’s new law barring schools from disclosing a child’s gender identity to parents.

The investigation focused on alleged violations of the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act (FERPA). California Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokesperson defended the law, stating that parents retain full access to their children’s education records as required by federal law.

