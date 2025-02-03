South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed claims that the government is confiscating land, reaffirming the country's commitment to justice, equality, and the rule of law

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement threatening to cut funding to South Africa over its land expropriation policy.

In a statement on Monday, February 3, Ramaphosa reaffirmed that South Africa remains committed to justice, equality, and the rule of law.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice, and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” Ramaphosa said.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, alleged that South Africa’s land policies unfairly target certain groups of people.

He vowed to halt U.S. funding to the country until a full investigation is conducted.

Ramaphosa: Expropriation act not a confiscation instrument

Ramaphosa sought to clarify misconceptions surrounding the recently signed Expropriation Act, which Trump cited as a reason for the U.S. action.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” Ramaphosa explained.

He emphasized that South Africa, like the United States and many other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public land usage with the protection of property rights.

U.S.-South Africa relations remain strategic

Despite Trump’s threat to cut aid, Ramaphosa highlighted the strong political and trade relationship between the two nations.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest.

"We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters,” he said.

He also dismissed Trump’s claim about U.S. funding to South Africa, clarifying that apart from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) aid—which constitutes 17% of the country’s HIV/AIDS program—South Africa does not receive other forms of U.S. funding.

“The U.S. remains a key strategic political and trade partner for South Africa,” he added.

As the debate over land reform continues, analysts suggest that Trump’s statement could add diplomatic strain between the two nations, especially as South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency.

Meanwhile, South African officials have reiterated their commitment to constitutional governance and equitable land reform.

