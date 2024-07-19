Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, has informed his allies that President Joe Biden needs to reconsider his second-term presidential bid

This followed a report that Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house, privately told Biden that the Democrats could lose majority seats if he did not step down

President Biden has been under pressure to step down his second-term presidential bid after his performance at the first presidential debate with Donald Trump and concerns about his health

Washington, US - Top Democrats, including former president Barack Obama and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, are urging President Joe Biden to reconsider his 2024 election bid.

Pelosi reportedly told told Biden privately that the party may lose control of the House if he doesn't step aside, while Obama also expressed concerns to allies.

Reuters reported that Biden is currently isolated at his home in Delaware, battling a COVID infection. He is relying on a few longtime aides as he faces mounting pressure to drop out of the presidential race.

Recall that Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, also called on the US president to drop his re-election bid.

US election: Will Biden step down?

The Biden campaign has called an all-staff meeting for Friday, ahead of a critical weekend for the party as Republicans wrap up their national convention and Democrats consider the possibility of Biden stepping aside for a new nominee.

There has been pressure on the United States president to drop his second-term presidential ambition since the last presidential debate he had with his challenger and predecessor, former president Donald Trump, in Atlanta on Thursday evening, June 28.

Biden's performance at the debate was said to be unimpressive, and there were concerns about his health conditions, which made him unfit to govern the country.

However, the US president has continued with his campaigns despite concerns from stakeholders in the democrat.

US election: Tinubu speaks on assassination attempt

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu joined world leaders to react to the assassination attempt on Trump.

The president said the development was distasteful, adding that violence should have no place in a democracy.

Tinubu then sympathised with the former US president and other victims of the attack and wished them quick relief.

