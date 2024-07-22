Mike Johnson has said if President Joe Biden is mentally unfit to campaign for the US election 2024, he is not also fit to lead the country

Washington, USA - Mike Johnson, the speaker of the United States (US) house of representatives, has asked President Joe Biden to immediately resign.

As reported by CNN, hours after Biden dropped out of the US election 2024, Johnson asked the president to quit if he is not fit enough to lead Americans.

"Biden not fit to serve as president" - Johnson

The American news network said as speaker of the House, Johnson is second in the line of presidential succession behind Kamala Harris, the current U.S. vice president.

The legislator's call came after Biden endorsed Harris for the US election 2024 contest, Al Jazeera noted.

Johnson said:

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president."

The most powerful Republican in Congress added:

"He must resign the office immediately. November 5 (referring to Election Day) cannot arrive soon enough."

Legit.ng reports that Biden is the first sitting president since 1968 to drop out of a presidential race. But in previous decades, others have quit.

Biden — after a five-decade career — faced a reckoning over his age and his ability to defeat his predecessor, Donald Trump, in a presidential debate. Subsequently, he (Biden) endorsed Harris as his party (Democratic Party) faces a historic effort to replace him.

