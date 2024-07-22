US President Joe Robinette Biden announced he was dropping his campaign for reelection

Washington, USA - A tense 48 hours of scrutinising polling data allegedly forced President Joe Biden to drop out of the United States (US) election 2024 race.

According to a report by Reuters, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Biden withdrew from the presidential race because the polling projection did not favour him.

Up until Saturday, July 20, Biden had been assuring his aides that he would contest in the November 2024 US presidential election. However, by Sunday morning, July 21, Biden had a change of heart.

According to sources who spoke to the BBC, Biden made the final decision to withdraw from the race after an agonising two-day scrutiny over polling data which showed his path to victory was ending.

At 1.45 pm EDT (1745 GMT), Biden held a video call with his top White House and campaign staff. A minute later, he released a public statement that sent shockwaves through the political landscape and dramatically altered the 2024 election dynamics.

Legit.ng reports that while Biden announced that he was stepping off the Democratic ticket, that does not remove him from office. He remains the country’s commander-in-chief until either the next president is inaugurated in January 2025, or he chooses to step down at a later date.

