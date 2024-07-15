Donald Trump has chosen J.D. Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, as his running mate for the upcoming November presidential election, days after he survived an assassination attempt.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social media platform on Monday, July 15, praising Vance's talents and suitability for the vice president role.

Donald Trump appoints running mate days after assassination attempt Photo Credit: @JDVance1

Source: Twitter

According to Reuters, Vance is a staunch conservative and author of "Hillbilly Elegy." He is popular with Trump's base and may increase their turnout in the November election.

However, Vance's selection may not attract new voters, and his conservative stance may even alienate some moderates.

Trump's choice of Vance aligns with his own political views, and Vance's confrontational social media style has resonated with Trump supporters, including Steve Bannon and Donald Trump Jr.

The nomination of Vance as Trump's running mate came days after the former US president survived an assassination attack at the Butler in Pennsylvania during campaigns.

A 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots at the former President of the United States during a campaign at the Butler campaign in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

According to Sky News, Trump's campaign reported that he was "fine" after the incident, but one spectator was killed and two others injured. A former SWAT team commander, Steve Nottingham, said that pre-event research and real-time monitoring of potential shooting positions had broken down.

An eyewitness reported seeing a man with a rifle crawling up a roof near the event and trying to alert security. Retired ATF agent Jim Cavanaugh expressed surprise that the gunman was able to occupy a raised position within rifle range of the rally site.

