Former US President Donald Trump has sparked debate by expressing interest in serving a third term, despite constitutional restrictions.

In a recent interview with NBC, Trump stated, "I'm not joking... a lot of people want me to do it," while acknowledging the challenges involved.

Is it Possible for Trump to Serve Third Term as US President?

Why is Trump talking about a third term?

Trump, who would be 82 at the end of his second term, has previously hinted at the idea.

In January, he told supporters it would be "the greatest honour of my life to serve not once, but twice or three times or four times," though he later dismissed this as a joke aimed at the "fake news media."

What does the US constitution say?

The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution explicitly prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

Amending the Constitution would require significant bipartisan support, which is currently unlikely given the political landscape.

Could Trump serve a third term?

Some Trump supporters argue there may be constitutional loopholes.

One theory suggests Trump could run as a vice-presidential candidate and assume the presidency through succession.

However, legal experts, including Derek Muller of the University of Notre Dame, have dismissed such ideas, citing the 12th Amendment.

Opposition to a third term

Democrats and some Republicans have voiced strong objections.

Representative Daniel Goldman described the idea as "an escalation in [Trump's] effort to dismantle our democracy." Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin also opposed any constitutional changes to allow a third term.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt remains the only US president to serve more than two terms, having been elected four times before the 22nd Amendment was enacted in 1951.

About Donald Trump

Donald Trump, born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, New York, is a prominent American politician, businessman, and media personality.

He served as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, holding office from 2017 to 2021 and again from 2025. Before his political career, Trump led the Trump Organization, expanding his family's real estate business into a global brand.

He gained widespread recognition as the host of the reality TV show The Apprentice. Known for his leadership style, Trump's presidency was marked by significant policy shifts, controversies, and two impeachments, though he was acquitted both times.

Trump hints at running for third term

