BREAKING: Biden Endorses Vice President Kamala Harris After Stepping Down, Gives Reason
President Biden announced that he will not accept the Democratic nomination and will instead focus on his presidential duties for the remainder of his term. He expressed his gratitude and respect for the party's support in the past.
Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, calling his decision to choose her as his running mate in 2020 the "best decision" he made. He urged Democrats to unite behind Harris and work together to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
See his statement here:
Source: Legit.ng
