Former President Donald Trump has reacted to the withdrawal of President Joe Biden in the United States' November presidential election, calling him unfit to serve as President and claiming he only attained the position through dishonest means, media bias, and seclusion.

In his post on Truth Social Media, Trump argued that those around Joe Biden, including his doctor and the media, knew he was incapable of leading the country.

The Republican presidential candidate expresses concern about the consequences of Biden's presidency, specifically citing uncontrolled immigration, including individuals from prisons, mental institutions, and terrorists.

He then vows to quickly rectify the damage done and invokes the slogan "Make America Great Again," implying a desire to restore a past perceived greatness.

CNN reported that Trump criticised Biden, calling him the "worst president in the history of our country" and stating that he will be remembered as the single worst president by far.

Trump also shared his thoughts on the upcoming election, suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris, who is considered a potential Democratic nominee, would be an easier opponent to defeat than Biden would have been. Trump's comments indicate that he is already looking ahead to the general election and is confident in his ability to win against whoever the Democratic nominee may be.

His comment partly reads:

“He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/112825895959090517

Source: Legit.ng