US Elections 2024: List of Democrats Who May Replace Joe Biden If He Drops Out of Presidential Race
- Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race due to concerns over his health and performance, with even former President Barack Obama allegedly asking him to reconsider
- If Biden steps down, top contenders to replace him include Vice-President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom
- Interestingly, a poll suggests that former First Lady Michelle Obama, who has denied presidential aspirations, is the only Democrat who could currently beat Donald Trump
Pressure is mounting on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the United States 2024 presidential election, though he recently said in an interview that he would only step down "if the Lord Almighty came down" and asked him to do so.
The calls for Biden to step down intensified after a poor performance in the first debate with Donald Trump, the candidate of the Republican Party, which some attributed to poor health.
The situation may have worsened as a report claimed that former US president Barack Obama had joined the growing list of those asking Biden to step down.
Obama allegedly informed his allies that President Biden needed to reconsider his second-term presidential bid.
According to BBC, Biden could withdraw from the race willingly or be forced to step aside by his own party.
Should Biden eventually drop out of the race, here is a list of Democrats who may replace him and run against Trump in November.
Vice-President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris is a top contender to replace President Biden due to her growing popularity and loyalty to the president.
As vice president, she has led the administration's efforts to protect reproductive rights and defended Biden's debate performance.
However, Harris faces challenges with low approval ratings despite her strong name recognition. According to recent polling averages tracked by FiveThirtyEight, 51% of Americans disapprove of her, and 37% approve of her.
California Governor Gavin Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom is a prominent potential replacement for President Biden, leveraging his policy expertise and willingness to confront Republicans.
However, despite his strengths, Newsom lacks the name recognition of VP Harris and faces mixed public perception, with a third of Democrats viewing him positively and half unsure, according to NBC Chicago.
Newsom's loyalty to Biden may also hurt his chances.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a rising star in the Democratic Party, with speculation surrounding a potential 2028 presidential run.
Whitmer, a two-term governor, has built a progressive track record in Michigan, including protecting abortion access and enacting gun safety measures.
With her political control and experience in a key swing state, Whitmer's national profile is growing, and she may be a strong contender to replace President Biden or run for president in the future.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Former First Lady Michelle Obama has repeatedly said she does not aspire to become the president of the United States.
However, a Reuters IPSOS poll found the only person who could beat Trump in November was Ms Obama.
The survey found Ms Obama was the only Democrat with a lead on Trump in a hypothetical match-up, garnering 50 per cent support to his 39 per cent. Only 4 per cent of respondents said they would not vote at all.
