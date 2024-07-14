BREAKING: FBI Unveils Identity of Man Who Tried to Assassinate Donald Trump
Pennsylvania, United States - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named Thomas Matthew Crooks as the attacker in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.
Legit.ng recalls that Trump escaped an assignation attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.
As reported by Aljazeera, the 20-year-old was a registered Republican, according to voter records cited by the AP news agency.
The agency's spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the suspect was shot dead at the scene by a US Secret Service officer, BBC reports.
Guglielmi added that one bystander was killed in the shooting and two others were critically injured.
Officials later revealed that all three victims were male.
