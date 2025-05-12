President Zelensky has invited Pope Leo XIV to Ukraine, describing the visit as a symbol of hope for Ukrainians

Zelensky, in a phone conversation, said they discussed the plight of Ukrainian children deported by Russia and sought Vatican support for their return

Pope Leo XIV earlier sent a strong message to world leaders and called for an end to the Ukraine and Gaza war

On Monday, May 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Pope Leo XIV to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine during their first phone call, in which he also thanked the newly installed pontiff for calling for peace in Ukraine.

Zelensky shares details of his conversation with Pope Leo XIV as the pontiff calls for an end to the Ukraine and Gaza war. Photo credit: Facebook, Vatican News, Volodymyr Zelensky (Telegram)

Zelensky described his first conversation with Pope Leo XIV as “very warm and truly substantive.”

Legit.ng reported that Leo XIV was elected pontiff on Thursday, May 8, becoming the first American in history to hold the position following the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis, in late April.

“I thanked him for supporting Ukraine and all our people. We greatly appreciate His Holiness’ words about the need for a just and lasting peace for our country and the release of prisoners,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

As reported by Kyiv Post, President Zelensky noted that they discussed the thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

The president also briefed the pope on Ukraine’s recent agreement with its partners, calling for a full, unconditional ceasefire beginning Monday, May 12, lasting at least 30 days. He reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness for further negotiations “in any format, including direct talks.”

“Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything possible for that. We expect appropriate steps from Russia.

“Ukraine is counting on the Vatican’s assistance in returning them home, to their families,” Zelensky said.

Pope Leo finally speaks on Ukraine and Gaza war

Pope Leo XIV appealed for long and lasting peace in Ukraine and that all children be returned to their families. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Recall that Pope Leo XIV used his first Sunday blessing to call for a ceasefire, urging an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine while welcoming a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

His powerful address before 100,000 worshippers at the Vatican underscores the Church’s continued diplomatic and moral influence in global conflicts.

As the first American pope, Leo’s leadership is already drawing attention and support from world leaders, setting the stage for his formal installation mass next Sunday.

Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump said “to have the Pope from America is a great honour.”

Leo XIV celebrates 1st mass as pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that newly elected Pope Leo XIV began his first homily with words in English during Mass in the Sistine Chapel with the College of Cardinals.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff and a member of the Augustinian order, began his tenure with a historic Mass in the Sistine Chapel, on Friday morning.

The Vatican confirmed this development and released videos of Pope Leo XIV's 1st mass that have gone viral online.

