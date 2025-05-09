Pope Leo XIV made his first appearance as the Successor of Peter, addressing the faithful from the Central Loggia of St Peter’s Basilica

His powerful greeting, “Peace be with you,” echoed the words of Christ, carrying a message of hope and unity to Rome and the world

With this declaration, Pope Leo XIV set the tone for his papacy, embracing his role as a shepherd guiding the faithful toward peace and compassion

At his first appearance as the Successor of Peter, Pope Leo XIV addressed the city of Rome and the world from the Central Loggia of St Peter’s Basilica, Vatican news confirmed.

His words carried a message of unity, faith, and peace.

Standing before a vast crowd, Pope Leo XIV, he said the following:

Pope Leo XIV: Greetings to Rome and to the world

Peace be with you! Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave His life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you.

This is the peace of the Risen Christ, a disarming and humble and preserving peace. It comes from God. God, who loves all of us, without any limits or conditions. Let us keep in our ears the weak but always brave voice of Pope Francis, who blessed Rome - the Pope who blessed Rome and the world that day on the morning of Easter.

Allow me to continue that same blessing. God loves us, all of us, evil will not prevail. We are all in the hands of God. Without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, we will go forward. We are disciples of Christ, Christ goes before us, and the world needs His light. Humanity needs Him like a bridge to reach God and His love. You help us to build bridges with dialogue and encounter so we can all be one people always in peace.

Thank you Pope Francis!

Thank you to my Cardinal brothers who chose me to be the Successor of Peter and to walk together with you as a united Church searching all together for peace and justice, working together as women and men, faithful to Jesus Christ without fear, proclaiming Christ, to be missionaries, faithful to the gospel.

I am a son of Saint Augustine, an Augustinian. He said, “With you I am a Christian, for you a bishop." So may we all walk together towards that homeland that God has prepared for us.

To the Church of Rome, a special greeting:

We have to look together how to be a missionary Church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone, like this square, open to all, to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, love.

Hello to all and especially to those of my diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, a loyal, faithful people accompanying the bishop and helping the bishop.

To all you brothers and sisters of Rome, Italy, of all the world, we want to be a synodal church, walking and always seeking peace, charity, closeness, especially to those who are suffering.

Today is the day of the Supplicatio [Plea] to Our Lady of Pompei.

Our blessed mother Mary always wants to walk with us, be close to us, she always wants to help us with her intercession and her love. So let us pray together for this mission, and for all of the Church, and for peace in the world.

We ask for this special grace from Mary, our Mother. Hail Mary... [accompanied by the crowds in St Peter's Square and around the world.]

What Pope Leo XIV said about Trump released

Legit.ng earlier reported that before his election as pontiff, Pope Leo XIV—formerly Robert Prevost—was vocal on social media regarding his disapproval of certain policies endorsed by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

His previous posts resurfaced on 8 May as his appointment brought him into the centre of global attention, according to Reuters.

