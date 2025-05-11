Pope Leo XIV has used his first Sunday blessing to call for ceasefire, urging an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine while welcoming a ceasefire between India and Pakistan

His powerful address before 100,000 worshippers at the Vatican underscores the Church’s continued diplomatic and moral influence in global conflicts

As the first American pope, Leo’s leadership is already drawing attention and support from world leaders, setting the stage for his formal installation mass next Sunday

Pope Leo XIV has used his first Sunday blessing at the Vatican to address conflicts around the world, urging an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

His inaugural public appearance marked a return to papal engagement after months of health-related absences by his predecessor, Francis.

By spotlighting the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in his first major address, the pontiff underscored the Vatican's role in maintaining moral and diplomatic relevance in ongoing global conflicts.

What to know about Pope Leo XIV’s message

Standing before an estimated 100,000 worshippers gathered in St. Peter's Square, according to The Associated Press, Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Sunday blessing from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica. The address marked his first public appearance since May 9, following his election as pope.

On the conflict in Gaza, the pontiff declared: "Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released."

Regarding Ukraine, he expressed deep concern, stating: "I carry in my heart the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people. Let everything possible be done to achieve genuine, just and lasting peace as soon as possible."

Additionally, Pope Leo XIV welcomed the recent announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

His calls for peace extended beyond specific nations, as he invoked a broader message against war: "In today's dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal…I too appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: never again war!"

Global reactions to Pope Leo XIV’s appeal

Father Ihor Yatsiv, spokesperson for the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, described Pope Leo XIV as "a pope who paid attention to the socially vulnerable, a pope who stood on the side of the oppressed, a pope who stood for justice and, accordingly, spoke out against the powerful of this world."

"We identify Pope Leo XIV as a pope of hope for Ukraine," Yatsiv told the Kyiv Independent.

Following Pope Leo XIV’s election, political leaders and public figures expressed their support and admiration.

U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social: "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"

Vice President JD Vance shared his thoughts on X, formerly Twitter: "I'm sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: "This is a moment of profound significance for the Catholic Church, offering renewed hope and continuity amid the 2025 Jubilee Year to over a billion faithful worldwide.

The papacy carries a sacred and solemn responsibility."

What happens next for Pope Leo XIV

A formal installation mass is scheduled for next Sunday, marking the official beginning of Pope Leo XIV's ministry as Bishop of Rome and Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

The event will be a defining moment for his papacy, setting the tone for his leadership and influence in the Catholic world.

