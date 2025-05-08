Vatican sources hinted at a swift papal election, with cardinals potentially reaching a decisive two-thirds majority by end of today

Anticipation grew in St Peter’s Square as the faithful gathered, eagerly awaiting the iconic white smoke that would signal the election of a new pope

The cardinals’ swift deliberations aimed to demonstrate unity, while prolonged voting could have signaled deep divisions within the conclave

Vatican sources told Sky News UK that cardinals in the conclave were close to reaching the two-thirds majority required to elect a new pope.

This significant development suggested a decision could be made as soon as end of today.

The electors reportedly aimed to showcase unity by making a swift decision. A prolonged voting process, on the other hand, might have indicated divisions among the cardinals.

White smoke expected soon?

The conclave entered a crucial phase, with increasing speculation that white smoke could rise from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

If the morning session’s first vote was successful, the traditional signal of papal election would soon be visible.

Observers noted that just over an hour had passed since the cardinals began the first vote of the day.

Many waited eagerly for an outcome, watching a live stream of the chimney for any sign of confirmation.

Growing crowds in St Peter's square

Excitement and anticipation filled St Peter’s Square, where large crowds had gathered outside the Sistine Chapel.

The faithful stood by, some singing hymns while others rested, all eagerly awaiting the iconic smoke signals that would indicate the election of a new pope.

The atmosphere reflected global interest in the selection process, with thousands watching to witness this historic moment.

About conclave

The papal conclave is the process by which the College of Cardinals elects a new pope. Held in the Sistine Chapel, the conclave begins after the resignation or death of the previous pope.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 participate, casting secret ballots until a two-thirds majority is reached. White smoke from the chapel’s chimney signals a successful election, while black smoke indicates no decision.

The conclave is designed to ensure confidentiality and prevent external influence. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, it remains a pivotal moment for the Catholic Church, shaping its leadership and direction for years to come.

Cardinal Okpaleke joins conclave to elect new pontiff

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese in Anambra State, Nigeria, is the only eligible Cardinal from Nigeria participating in the 2025 papal conclave.

The conclave is a solemn and historic process of electing a new pope for the Roman Catholic Church. Okpaleke is among the 120 cardinal electors locked in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave, which started on Wednesday afternoon, May 7, 2025.

As reported by Leadership, the gathering brought together cardinals from around the globe to select a successor to Pope Francis. Legit.ng recalls that Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 The death of Pope Francis prompted the start of this sacred ritual.

