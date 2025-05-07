Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023 Peter Obi has shared his expectations as the conclave begins today, May 7, 2025

The cardinals will commence the process of electing a new Pope following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday

Obi prayed that God would grant the Cardinals wisdom and guide them in their sacred duty for a blessed outcome

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, Peter Obi, has called for prayers as the conclave begins today for the Cardinals to elect a new Pope.

Obi prayed that God would grant cardinals wisdom and guide them in their sacred duty.

Peter Obi calls for prayers as conclave begins today to elect new Pope. Photo credit: @PeterObi

He stated this via his X handle @PeterObi on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The former Anambra state governor prayed that the process would be filled with grace and that the outcome would reflect God’s will for His Church and the world."

“As Christians and Catholics, we join our hearts in earnest prayer with all people of goodwill, as the conclave begins today. May God, in His infinite wisdom, guide the Cardinals in their sacred duty for a most fruitful and blessed outcome.

“We pray that the Cardinals are granted divine insight to choose a successor who will continue to lead with compassion, humility, and a steadfast commitment to serving humanity.

“May this process be filled with grace, and the outcome reflects God’s will for His Church and for the whole world. Amen.”

Nigerians react as conclave begins today

@Aijay_006

May the Holy Spirit lead the cardinals in the conclave to select a Pope to lead God's people, especially at this time in our society, when traditions and norms are being suppressed by too much liberal ideologies.

@emmahtrendsblog

Amen oh! As a Nigerian Catholic, I join my voice and heart in this powerful prayer. Truly, may the Holy Spirit guide our Cardinals with divine wisdom and unity of purpose.

We dey pray make dem choose person wey go carry the Church matter for head, with love, humility, and clear vision—person wey go fit speak truth, stand for justice, and bring hope to people everywhere.

Na God hand we dey, and we trust say His will go prevail for this sacred moment. May peace, grace, and blessings dey flow from this process. Amen so!

@Austaino_

Sir, there's ojoro in that conclave of a thing.

Why are they changing the dates of birth of 2 African Cardinals already?

Anyway, there won't be any 'go to court' after the conclave

@kcemenikex

I hope the next pope takes the global Christian genocide more seriously.

@Ejykman

We need a Pope in the form of Pope Saint John Paul II.

@Innocent_97255

May the Holy Spirit of God lead and guide them in Jesus name, amen 🙏

Catholic Cardinal pulls out of conclave

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic cardinal said he will not take part in the conclave to elect a new pope of the Catholic church.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu made the announcement on Tuesday, April 29, ahead of the conclave, which begins May 7, 2205,

According to Cardinal Becciu, his decision was in obedience to late Pope Francis, who had ordered him to renounce his privileges.

