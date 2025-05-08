Conclave: Video Shows Moment Black Smoke Escaped From Vatican Chimney As First Day Ends in Deadlock
- The Catholic cardinals who gathered to elect a new Pope of the church did not succeed on the first day of the conclave
- A video posted on Facebook shows the moment a black smoke escaped from the Vatican chimney
- When a black smoke escapes from the famous Vatican chimney, it signifies that a vote did not produce new Pope
Catholic cardinals are currently gathered at the Vatican to elect a Pope who will lead the church after the death of Pope Francis.
The conclave began on May 7, 2024 and the first vote was held on that day by the cardinals.
According to a post by Vatican News, the first vote did not produce a new Pope.
The signal that the first vote did not produce a pope, black smoke was seen escaping from the Vatican chimney.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.