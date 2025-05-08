The Catholic cardinals who gathered to elect a new Pope of the church did not succeed on the first day of the conclave

A video posted on Facebook shows the moment a black smoke escaped from the Vatican chimney

When a black smoke escapes from the famous Vatican chimney, it signifies that a vote did not produce new Pope

Catholic cardinals are currently gathered at the Vatican to elect a Pope who will lead the church after the death of Pope Francis.

The conclave began on May 7, 2024 and the first vote was held on that day by the cardinals.

According to a post by Vatican News, the first vote did not produce a new Pope.

The signal that the first vote did not produce a pope, black smoke was seen escaping from the Vatican chimney.

