As the race to find a successor to Pope Francis hots up, many people are not aware that Africa has produced Popes before

The overwhelming view among Africans is that there has never been a Pope from the continent, but history shows there were three

The names of the three Popes said to be from Africa are available online, though they did not reign during the modern era

Pope Francis' death has thrown the Papal seat vacant, opening up a race for a successor to emerge.

Many people from Africa are clamouring for a Pope to be chosen from the continent, given that no African has occupied the position in the modern era.

St. Miltiades, Pope Victor I and St. Gelasius I were three Popes who were said to be from Africa. Photo credit: Catholic Online, Catholic News Agency and JHIA.

Possible names suggested from Africa are Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah and Cardinal Peter Turkson from Ghana.

Many people think that Africa has never produced a Pope at all, but historically, there were probably Popes who hailed from the continent.

Speaking to BBC Pidgin, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of the Catholic Diocese of Abuja said there have been Popes from Africa.

He said:

"Historically, we were told that there were Popes who were Black. But that was maybe in the early centuries of the church. But in modern times, there hasn't been any Black Pope."

So, who were the African Popes that headed the Catholic church in the early centuries? Legit.ng looked through the archives and found the three names of the Popes said to be from Africa. They reigned a very long time ago.

1. Pope Victor I

According to historical records available in the Catholic Encyclopedia, he was born in Africa, but his date of birth is unknown.

He was said to be a native of Africa, and his father's name was given as Felix. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Pope Victor reigned from about 189 to 198/199. His papacy was said to have lasted 12 years.

Pope Victor is credited with some changes which are still in practice to date.

Encyclopedia Britannica writes:

"Under Victor, Latin replaced Greek as the official language of the Roman church, and Victor himself wrote in Latin."

2. Pope Miltiades

Another Pope said to be of African origin was Pope Miltiades who probably died January 10 or 11 314.

The probable date for his elevation to the papal seat is given July 2, 310 or 311.

According to the Catholic Encyclopedia:

"On 2 July, 310 or 311, Miltiadea (the name is also written Melchiades), a native of Africa, was elevated to the papacy. There is some uncertainty as to the exact year, as the "Liberian Catalogue of the Popes" gives 2 July, 311, as the date of the consecration of the new pope. But in contradiction to this the death of the pope is said to have occurred on 2 January, 314, and the duration of the pontificate is given as three years, six months and eight days."

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama said the church is praying for a holy Pope after the death of Pope Francis. Photo credit: Facebook/BBC Pidgin and Getty Images/Buda Mendes.

Also, Catholic Online, a website that curates information about the Catholic Church, writes that Pope Miltiades was of North African descent.

It states:

"The year of Miltiades' birth is unknown. Still, it is known that he was of North African descent and, according to the Liber Pontificalis, compiled from the 5th century onwards, a Roman citizen.

"Pope Miltiades was the bishop of Rome from 311 to his death on 10 or 11 January 314."

3. Pope Gelasius I

Pope Gelasius I, who led the Catholic church from 492 CE to 496 CE, is said to be from Africa.

According to records seen in Encyclopedia Britannica, Pope Gelasius I Rome of African descent, died November 19, 496, in Rome.

The Catholic Encyclopedia writes that Pope Gelasius I was thought to be African.

It says:

"The assertion of the "Liber Pontificalis" that he was natione Afer is consequently taken by many to mean that he was of African origin, though Roman born."

