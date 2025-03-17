Despite a month-long hospitalization for pneumonia, Pope Francis has approved a three-year reform process, focusing on women's roles and laity inclusion

The pope’s decision extends the reform process until 2028, ensuring momentum continues despite opposition from conservative Church leaders

While recovering, Pope Francis has signed documents, appointed bishops, and met senior aides, reaffirming his leadership despite concerns about his health

Rome, Italy - Pope Francis has approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, signaling his intent to continue leading despite spending a month in the hospital battling pneumonia.

The Vatican announced on Saturday, March 15, that the 88-year-old pontiff signed off on the reform plans from Rome’s Gemelli hospital earlier in the week.

This marks his longest hospital stay since assuming the papacy 12 years ago.

Pope Francis expresses commitment to catholic reform

The latest reform efforts focus on increasing roles for women in the Catholic Church, including potential ordination as deacons, and greater inclusion of laity in governance and decision-making.

These measures have been examined through the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis’ primary vehicle for advancing his pastoral agenda.

Cardinal Mario Grech, head of the Holy See’s synod office, emphasized the significance of the pope’s latest decision.

“These plans will offer dioceses that have invested less in the synodal path an opportunity to recover the steps not yet taken and to form their own synodal teams,” Grech said.

The reform process will culminate in an unprecedented ecclesial assembly at the Vatican in October 2028, bringing together bishops, clergy, monks, friars, nuns, and laypeople.

Pope Francis: Defying opposition and resistance

Pope Francis’ decision also serves as a response to bishops and senior Church leaders who have quietly resisted his progressive reforms.

By extending the process, he ensures that the initiative will likely continue even after his tenure, potentially shaping the priorities of his successor.

A Vatican insider noted,

“Francis is making it clear that reform is not an option—it is a necessity. This decision ensures the momentum continues, regardless of who leads the Church in the future.”

The ongoing reforms follow the October 2023 and 2024 Vatican assemblies, where for the first time, female voting members participated.

While the issue of ordaining women as deacons remains unresolved, the final document reinforced that women should be afforded all leadership roles permitted under Church law.

How Pope Francis governs from the hospital

Despite his extended hospitalization, Pope Francis has continued to manage Church affairs.

Alongside approving the reform process, he has signed official documents, appointed bishops, and held meetings with senior aides.

The Vatican reported on Saturday, March 15, that Francis is in stable condition and showing “gradual improvements.”

His need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night has decreased, and he is expected to recover.

Nevertheless, his 30-day hospital stay has been a period of heightened concern within the Vatican.

While still short of Pope John Paul II’s record 55-day hospitalization, it raises questions about the physical demands of leading the Catholic Church at his age.

Looking ahead as Pope Francis approaches 91

With the next ecclesial assembly set for 2028, Pope Francis will be 91 years old by its conclusion, raising the possibility that a conclave to elect his successor could occur while the reform process is still unfolding.

“The pope is ensuring his vision endures, even if he is not there to see it through. His legacy will be a Church more inclusive and engaged with its people," a Vatican source remarked.

As Pope Francis continues his recovery, the global Catholic community watches closely, knowing that his latest move could define the future direction of the Church for years to come.

Catholic priest faults AI images of Pope

In a related story by Legit.ng, a Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu, blasted people for using Pope Francis’ health condition as social media content.

Faulting AI-generated images of the hospitalised pontiff, the Catholic priest warned people against false reportage of the Pope’s ailment.

Many who came across his post shared their views on the issues he raised, as they gave their opinion on the current state of the Catholic church and Christianity at large.

Source: Legit.ng