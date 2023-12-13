The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis said he doesn't want to be buried at the Vatican when he dies

Pope Francis said he wants to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore, a Basilica in Rome, the Italian capital

The pontiff, who is said to have felt a "special connection" with Santa Maria Maggiore, would become the first pope to be buried outside the Vatican for more than 100 years

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Vatican City, Italy - The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) has revealed where he wants to be buried after his death.

The pontiff said he didn’t want to be buried in St Peter's Basilica alongside his immediate predecessors but in a Basilica in Rome, AFP News reported.

He stated this during an interview on Mexican broadcaster Televisa's N+ streaming service on Wednesday, December 13.

"The place is already prepared. I want to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore."

Santa Maria Maggiore is one of the four papal basilicas in Rome and one with which Francis said he felt a "special connection".

The pontiff, who turns 87 this weekend would become the first pope to be buried outside the Vatican for more than 100 years.

The last to eschew a tomb in St Peter's was Leo XIII, who died in 1903. His remains lie in the Basilica of St John the Lateran in Rome.

It was gathered that Pope Francis often went to the Santa Maria Maggiore on a Sunday while visiting Rome before becoming pope.

Since he emerged as pope in 2013, Francis has prayed there before and after taking a trip.

The pontiff has also prayed there after undergoing surgery.

According to the Vatican News official media outlet, seven popes have previously been laid to rest in the basilica.

