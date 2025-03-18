King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit Pope Francis in April during their state visit to Italy and the Vatican, despite the pontiff's ongoing hospitalisation

The royal visit, which celebrates the Jubilee Year, is seen as a historic step in strengthening relations between the Catholic Church and the Church of England

Both leaders share a commitment to environmental advocacy, with plans for a service at the Sistine Chapel focused on the theme of "care for creation"

Rome, Italy – Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to meet with Pope Francis during their upcoming state visit to Italy and the Vatican from April 7 to 10.

Despite the pontiff’s ongoing hospitalisation due to pneumonia, the announcement of this royal visit has been interpreted as an indication that the Vatican expects Pope Francis to recover sufficiently in the coming weeks.

The highlight of the visit will be the Jubilee Year celebration, a Holy Year event observed every 25 years, with a focus on forgiveness and reconciliation.

Significant step for Catholic and Anglican relations

Buckingham Palace described the trip as a "historic visit" and "a significant step forward in relations between the Catholic Church and the Church of England."

Relations between the Vatican and the British monarchy have evolved over the centuries from the Reformation to a state of warmth and mutual respect today.

The UK and the Holy See established full diplomatic relations in 1982, and as Prince of Wales, Charles made five previous visits to Vatican City.

Environmental advocacy and interfaith dialogue

During the visit, Charles and Camilla are expected to attend a service at the Sistine Chapel centred on the theme of “care for creation.”

This reflects the shared commitment of Pope Francis and King Charles to environmental advocacy.

Both leaders are vocal champions of nature preservation and interfaith dialogue, ensuring a united stance on these pressing global challenges.

Updates on Pope Francis’ health

Pope Francis has been hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli hospital since mid-February, following a diagnosis of pneumonia.

The Vatican reported that the 86-year-old pontiff remains in stable condition and has been able to pray and perform light work duties.

On March 16, the Vatican released the first image of Francis since his hospitalisation, showing him praying at the hospital chapel.

Strengthening UK-Italy relations

In addition to their Vatican engagements, King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Rome and Ravenna in the northern Emilia-Romagna region. This trip also aims to bolster diplomatic and cultural ties between Italy and the United Kingdom.

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Charles 111 has been diagnosed with a form of cancer during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

The statement disclosed that King Charles will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. King Charles his medical team for their swift intervention and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

